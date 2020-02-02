I've got a trailer which has spots of rust in various places. What's the best way to deal with it?
Bung: That looks all superficial, I'd wire brush either by hand or with a drill the worst of it and spray with one of the cold galvanising zinc sprays. If you bought a tin to hand brush it, the left over paint probably would be solid before you could use it up.
Edit: Take a look at the rear tailboard hinge. The weld looks cracked, maybe it hit something.
The left-hand hinge completely fell off so I will need to replace one hinge and repair the one you see here. I'm wondering it is worthwhile treating the rust with rust converter before applying the zinc spray?