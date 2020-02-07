If you have it in a holder attached to your windscreen (or dash - although this takes it out of the road's sight plane) there'll be no issues - it's not really any different than using a dedicated GPS unit in that respect. If you're using it manually you could well run into an issue if someone reports you or a cop spots you.

The last three cars I've owned I've put a phone holder on the windscreen and installed a bluetooth capable radio so I can use Google Maps, stream music, and make/receive phone calls without having to handle the phone. They don't cost a lot and I've never once been questioned about the phone when going through checkpoints etc.

In terms of getting pinged by a camera - unlike Australia, New Zealand doesn't have cameras which could/would detect phone usage. Unfortunately.

Off topic: This might change in the not too distant future as time's up for the current police commissioner. From what I hear, the chap tipped to take over is all for this type of kit. He's also in favour of body cams and dash cams - items which will save millions per annum across multiple government departments/agencies.