I've often done this, assuming that it's the same situation as looking at a map while driving.  But what I could find about the topic is that using the phone "in any other way" (than communicating) is prohibited.  To be sure, I'm usually not driving at speed looking at the map, rather consulting it while stopped at lights or the like.  But might I get pinged by a camera looking at the phone? 

 

It seems to me the ban does not consider this obvious use of a phone.  (I didn't need the law to stop me from texting, calling, or reading anything while driving.)

If you have it in a holder attached to your windscreen (or dash - although this takes it out of the road's sight plane) there'll be no issues - it's not really any different than using a dedicated GPS unit in that respect. If you're using it manually you could well run into an issue if someone reports you or a cop spots you.

 

The last three cars I've owned I've put a phone holder on the windscreen and installed a bluetooth capable radio so I can use Google Maps, stream music, and make/receive phone calls without having to handle the phone. They don't cost a lot and I've never once been questioned about the phone when going through checkpoints etc.

 

In terms of getting pinged by a camera - unlike Australia, New Zealand doesn't have cameras which could/would detect phone usage. Unfortunately.

 

Off topic: This might change in the not too distant future as time's up for the current police commissioner. From what I hear, the chap tipped to take over is all for this type of kit. He's also in favour of body cams and dash cams - items which will save millions per annum across multiple government departments/agencies.

They drive lines of traffic at lights here on bikes looking out for people on mobiles.. Doubt there would be much differentiation to maps vs using to do other tasks.

 

May be some individual discretion/interpretation toward if it was on a mount on the window perhaps. As it would then be like a GPS unit itself. 

 

 

Nobody wants to share the road with a driver who isn’t paying attention. When you’re driving, your focus should be on the road and getting everybody in your car to the destination safely. Put the phone away and keep your eyes on the road, this includes when you've stopped at traffic lights...

 

Under the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004 drivers can't use, while driving, a hand-held mobile phone to:

 

  • make, receive or terminate a telephone call
  • create, send or read a text message or email
  • create, send or view a video message
  • communicate in a similar or any other way.

 

Me - I talk to assistant to start nav/ask for next turn/add via

 
 
 
 


It needs to be mounted and handsfree if you're using the map on the phone. You can't hold it in your hand and use it, even to look a the map.

 

You're not supposed to look at a paper map while driving either. You could potentially be done for distracted driving.

