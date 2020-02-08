Hi working on a Yamaha Scorpio X 2010 for a leaner.



Not easy to search parts for this model.

Managed to find oil and hiflo oil filter at Supercheap auto.

Ordered spark plug, replacement levers. A few bits from wreckers.



Trouble finding extra keys, locksmith failed. Yamaha dealer can only sell ignition with two keys, but key also for fuel cap and seat lock. Want replacement keys or blanks, have existing key number. I'm not keen on only having one key for the bike.



Looking for carb parts for Mikini BS30, in particular needle and seat. I found reference from online manual, so not sure.



I would like to fix as carb leaks fuel if fuel tap left on. Also would like to check valve clearances at the same time.



If you have sourced parts and can recommend suppliers please let me know.



