Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Yamaha motorcycle parts


301 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#265737 8-Feb-2020 17:01
Send private message quote this post

Hi working on a Yamaha Scorpio X 2010 for a leaner.

Not easy to search parts for this model.
Managed to find oil and hiflo oil filter at Supercheap auto.
Ordered spark plug, replacement levers. A few bits from wreckers.

Trouble finding extra keys, locksmith failed. Yamaha dealer can only sell ignition with two keys, but key also for fuel cap and seat lock. Want replacement keys or blanks, have existing key number. I'm not keen on only having one key for the bike.

Looking for carb parts for Mikini BS30, in particular needle and seat. I found reference from online manual, so not sure.

I would like to fix as carb leaks fuel if fuel tap left on. Also would like to check valve clearances at the same time.

If you have sourced parts and can recommend suppliers please let me know.




:)

Create new topic
5842 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2414667 8-Feb-2020 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Yamaha can sell you blanks what dealer told you they can't?



301 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2414671 8-Feb-2020 17:47
Send private message quote this post

Murray throne, will try another dealer.




:)

 
 
 
 


5842 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2414679 8-Feb-2020 18:09
Send private message quote this post

Try Cyclespot in Takapuna



301 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2414685 8-Feb-2020 18:53
Send private message quote this post

kotuku4: Murray throne, will try another dealer.

Oops dealer was Filco. Very helpful, but the parts system only lists the ignition with keys.




:)

5842 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2414686 8-Feb-2020 18:57
Send private message quote this post

kotuku4:
kotuku4: Murray throne, will try another dealer.

Oops dealer was Filco. Very helpful, but the parts system only lists the ignition with keys.

 

Well then they are not looking at EPC correct

Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.