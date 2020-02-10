The Hazard

NADI Airbag: The subject vehicles are equipped with Takata Airbags of Non Azide Driver Inflator (NADI) type; that may absorb humidity over time. This may cause repeated moisture absorption resulting in inappropriate deployment increasing the risk of injury. NOT ALL VEHICLES IN THE MODEL YEARS ARE INVOLVED.

What to do

As an owner of an involved vehicle, you will be contacted by registered letter requesting you to contact your nearest authorised Toyota Dealer to arrange a convenient time to have the repairs completed at no cost. Alternatively, contact Toyota's Customer Dialogue Centre to discuss.