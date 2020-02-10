The Hazard

Drivers Seatbelt: In the drivers seat belt reminder system, due to an improper assembly of the electrical contacts inside the reminder switch, there is a possibility that abnormal wear at the contacts may occur after repeated use of the seat belt and residue may be deposited. In this condition, the seat belt reminder does not turn off even when the seat belt is correctly fastened due to a short circuit between the contacts. NOT ALL VEHICLES IN THE MODEL YEARS ARE INVOLVED.

What to do

As an owner of an involved vehicle, you will be contacted by registered letter requesting you to contact your nearest authorised Toyota Dealer to arrange a convenient time to have the repairs completed at no cost. Alternatively, contact Toyota's Customer Dialogue Centre to discuss.