The Hazard

The front brake hose may rupture during extreme driving conditions due to a manufacturing defect of the brake hose. Failure of the front brake hose could lead to a loss of brake fluid, causing increased brake pedal travel and thereby increased stopping distances. This may increase the risk of an accident.

What to do

In order to assist our dealer network provide the best possible customer service and handle customer bookings efficiently, we would appreciate if you could please register your details on our dedicated recall campaign website, www.MazdaCampaignCentre.co.nz. This will allow your selected Mazda Dealer to contact you within two working days of receiving your details and arrange a suitable time to conduct the recall repair.