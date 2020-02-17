Didn't expect to see this announcement but at the same time I'm not surprised. From a Race fan point of view, in the battle of Ford vs Holden, Ford won.
https://www.speedcafe.com/2020/02/17/gm-confirms-retirement-of-holden-brand/
only surprise was that it took so long.
end of local production.
incompetent management.
a lacklustre model range.
loss of public support.
there was only one way it could end.