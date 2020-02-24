The Hazard

On Audi A8 vehicles manufactured within a specific period, fluid may leak out of the return hose for the hydraulic power steering. In unfavourable circumstances, the leaking hydraulic fluid may get into the engine compartment and ignite if it comes into contact with hot components.

What to do

The safety of our customers and the reliability and long-term service life of our models represent the top priority for Audi. For this reason we conduct programmes to constantly monitor the quality of our products. As part of this, we have established that a fluid leakage at the hydraulic return hose for the power steering on your vehicle cannot be fully ruled out. The fluid leakage may result in reduced servo assistance or a complete power steering failure. In unfavourable circumstances, the leaking hydraulic fluid may get into the engine compartment and ignite if it comes into contact with hot components. For safety reasons it is therefore necessary to replace the return hose. The work required will take approximately two and a half hours and will, of course, be performed free of charge. Please contact an Audi Partner without delay to make an appointment.