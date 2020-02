The Hazard

On Audi Q7 vehicles manufactured within a specific period, the fastener securing an air duct component in the curtain airbag could, in the event of an accident where the airbag is triggered, detach due to a manufacturing discrepancy. This could result in the curtain airbag not inflating sufficiently.

What to do

The owners of affected vehicles will be notified in writing. Please note the relevant information supplied by your Importer.