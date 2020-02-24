I dont want to get into a discussion on EV v ICE, plenty of that already but I was just reading an article about the waste from Tiwai that was threatened by the recent flooding down there and it got me thinking about all that power being consumed by the smelter and the benefit to NZ.

It seems that the smelter uses about 13% of our electricity production and it is supplied at a considerable discount. The smelter uses 570MW and generates approx 500,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

I dont know the maths but I wonder how many EV's could run on the power the smelter is using and what the reduction in CO2 would be from those vehicles. Also, what would it save the country in oil imports.

Maybe if that cheap power was used for vehicle charging that would be a no- or little-cost incentive to boost the uptake of EV's here, just a thought.