Hi,



So we currently have a ceiling mount display in our car, and I feed this from the front double din device.

We play movies on this and feed audio out around the car speakers.

Downside to this is that the driver can't play their own music, and has to listen to a movie they can't see.

Also some movie files have surround sound audio, which requires the front speakers to be up quite loud to provide the dialogue audio.

What I'd like to do is feed the display from something else, and provide headphones for those viewing the screen.

In an ideal world, they'd be standard bluetooth headphones too, to avoid wires, and could provide the kids with a remote control to select/start/stop and pause the video as required.

Just wondering if anyone else has found a suitable device to serve as the source for this sort of setup.

Car ceiling monitors are often standard RCA video fed, so connectivity is not likely to be an issue, it's just more a suitable player (12V connected) that can serve video and audio out, probably reading off usb or micro SD card etc.







Another option is replacing front headrests with ones with individual monitors built in, but still need a source if they're display monitors only.

Looking for ideas and discussion really.

Anyone else doing this, or have you just moved to individual tablets etc?