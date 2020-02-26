Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Source for car ceiling mount display


#268059 26-Feb-2020 11:06
Hi,

 


So we currently have a ceiling mount display in our car, and I feed this from the front double din device. 

 

We play movies on this and feed audio out around the car speakers.

 

Downside to this is that the driver can't play their own music, and has to listen to a movie they can't see.

 

Also some movie files have surround sound audio, which requires the front speakers to be up quite loud to provide the dialogue audio.

 

 

 

What I'd like to do is feed the display from something else, and provide headphones for those viewing the screen.

 

In an ideal world, they'd be standard bluetooth headphones too, to avoid wires, and could provide the kids with a remote control to select/start/stop and pause the video as required.

 

 

 

 

 

Just wondering if anyone else has found a suitable device to serve as the source for this sort of setup.

 

Car ceiling monitors are often standard RCA video fed, so connectivity is not likely to be an issue, it's just more a suitable player (12V connected) that can serve video and audio out, probably reading off usb or micro SD card etc.


 

Another option is replacing front headrests with ones with individual monitors built in, but still need a source if they're display monitors only. 

 

Looking for ideas and discussion really. 

 

Anyone else doing this, or have you just moved to individual tablets etc?

 

 

  #2427382 26-Feb-2020 11:57
We went individual tablet as they only want/need/get screens on the longer trips, the FireHD8 tablets were cheap enough that I can replace them for cheaper than a ceiling mounted display. 

 

I haven't put them on actual headrest mounts as yet, the case for each is slipped through a pieces of elastic that is tied around the headrest stands and this hangs them pretty much right in front of the kids. They can just hold them if they want to play games or read.

 

 

 

Battery life wise the FireHD will usually get through an 8 hour trip without issues.

