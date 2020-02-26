Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Car Batteries - How often do your replace them?


Wannabe Geek


#268075 26-Feb-2020 19:42
From your experiences how often have you replaced your car battery? Reason I ask is because about a decade ago I never recalled replacing my car battery as often as I do now. In 12/2013, I replaced the original jap import car battery with a new one from AA. That battery lasted until 01/2017 or just a month after the 3 yr warranty. Then today 26/02/2020, second battery goes dead, and abruptly if I may say. Again just over a month past the 3 yr warranty! Both batteries are from AA. Makes me wonder if there is some kind of defect with AA batteries as mine simply died right after passing the 3 yr mark. 

 

By the way, my car is a Tiida which I drive from home to work daily (Greenhithe to Takapuna) and around Auckland on the average around 200km weekly. Not a lot of long night time heavy use of Air Conditioning driving.

 

Interested to know your experiences? Do your car batteries also last only 3 years? Most of my friends say they've not yet replaced theirs for the last 5 or more years.

6 years is about what I seem to get, but people I know who are always leaving the door open and running it flat have them fail within warranty.




Richard rich.ms

