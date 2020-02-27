Hi everyone,

I am a newbie to general EV transport.

Recently, on Feb 10, I have got Nissan Leaf X 2013 ( aze0-058076 ) from 2CheapCars with 11 bars (it was highlighted by sellet) and 77.92% SoH according to LeafSpy report kindly posted by seller in the classified. It was a bit suspicious for the car low mileage - around 37,000 km. However, overall car condition was pretty good thus I decide to by it.

During last two weeks I made about 1000 km and unfortunately lost one bar. Yesterday I have got opportunity to get another LeafSpy check and found that SoH dropped to 72.59%. After another 170 km trip I have got one more check today and found that SoH became a bit less - 72.53%.

Other parameters such as AHr and Hx also got lower.

Seller report / My report on Feb26 / My report Feb27

AHr 50.96 / 47.47 / 47.43

SoH 77.92 / 72.59 / 72.53

Hx 70.83 / 64.52 / 64.45

ODO 36,478 / 37,649 / 37.820

I have got auction list - ODO showings match. Thus I rather guess it's about battery swap and reset and partial calibration then about wound backed ODO.

I have paid about $13,500 for the car and now regret about this purchase.

My question to experienced owners of Leaf: could you advise what may be good choice in my case - to try to return the car back to 2CheapCars or rather discuss significant discount (2-3 grand)?

Any suggestions are welcome!