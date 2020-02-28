Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)How much free travel does Air New Zealand give journalists?


3530 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#268109 28-Feb-2020 12:48
Seriously EVERY day Air New Zealand has a headline about something. I really wonder what kickbacks the journalists and editors (or even media companies themselves) get in return for this type of promotion of that particular airline? I think there must be a couple of dozen airlines that service New Zealand and the others are virtually never mentioned. I'm unsure of passenger numbers, but while sizeable Air New Zealand will only have a portion of the overall market but get a completely disproprioanate media stories. E.g. today:

 

 

 

 

 

2341 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2428802 28-Feb-2020 13:00
Is it not just a case of airnz media team pumping out press releases likely to be picked up by the lazy journalists?

xpd

Arrma Basher
10346 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2428803 28-Feb-2020 13:02
nickb800: Is it not just a case of airnz media team pumping out press releases likely to be picked up by the lazy journalists?

 

Doubt it... that would infer NZ has journalists. 

 

99% of stories these days are just sourced from overseas or generated from press releases by bots.......

 

 




3141 posts

Uber Geek


  #2428834 28-Feb-2020 14:13
The usual free travel involves travel to a specific destination stories and the free travel is declared in any articles.

In Stuff at least the $69 fares to Australia story included comparisions to several other airlines whose fares were around $100 and that Air NZ had 43% of trans Tasman business. If your favourite airline is feeling left out maybe they could try offering $65 fares.

