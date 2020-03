The Hazard

On vehicles with 7 speed dual clutch gearbox, due to production deviations with a component of the mechatronic unit in connection with the high hydraulic system pressure, there can be a failure of a component in the mechatronic unit. This causes an internal leak in the system and the warning lamp comes on.

What to do

Owners will be notified in writing and should make an appointment with their nearest dealership to arrange to have the work completed.