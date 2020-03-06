Hi all

Out Pathfinder got into another bump the other day. The driver of the other car has scraped paint along the passenger door and pushed the panel in, then driven off without note or care. We are always pretty careful about where we park because we know it's a fairly large vehicle, but some people don't seem to be able to help themselves I guess

This is at least the second time this has happened, along with the various people opening car doors as wide as they can go (ie directly onto our car). Excess is $600. Spoke to panel beater and they have suggested that it would be cheaper to replace the door on this one - so around $2000 to put it back to what it was like. Presumeably someone else will just come along and open their car door again on it, soon enough.

So, my plan is to put a dashcam with a parking function on the front and rear of the vehicle. That way anyone that does bump the side of the car as they drive blindly into a park beside us, or reverses out scratching our car for the laughs, I can hopefully pick up their plate.

I've seen dashcams mounted on the front wind screen with a second camera facing backwards into the interior of the car. That would be useful (it's also been broken into before), but I doubt it would give me much visibility outside the car due to the height of the seats vs window positioning.

Can anyone recommend an integrated solution with two mounted cameras, or maybe a solution I haven't thought of that would do the trick?

TIA

Cheers

Andrew