Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Invasive Information Requirements from NZTA


1224 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#268233 6-Mar-2020 21:31
Send private message quote this post

Just received an odd email from NZTA advising that it's time to renew a vehicle license (which is what a vehicle re-registration is apparently now called), but without any information as to what vehicle this is for. There is a link provided to the NZTA website to a page entitled "Renewal of a vehicle license (rego)", still with no information as to the vehicle - but which immediately asks for a Driver's License number, version number and date of birth in order to continue.

 

I fail to see how in any way that information is required to renew a vehicle registration. It should be possible to (re)register a vehicle whether one holds a Driver's Licence or not. This just seems like a sneaky phishing attempt to tie individuals to specific vehicles.

 

I've lodged a query on the NZTA website. Let's see what they have to say.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
3238 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2433978 6-Mar-2020 21:36
Send private message quote this post

Umm yea it’s a phishing scam.
I got the same email this morning in my Junk folder.
The URL was nothing to do with the NZTA.

57 posts

Master Geek


  #2433994 6-Mar-2020 22:02
Send private message quote this post

https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/transactions/RenewVehicleLicence/entry

 

I can get all the way to the website asking for payment with only putting in the vehicle registration plate, reminder number (optional) and selecting the license period.

 

Did you check the URL of the website? Did you check the email headers? If not, this is basic user awareness.

 
 
 
 




1224 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2433996 6-Mar-2020 22:04
Send private message quote this post

That's one very sophisticated phishing attempt... The colours and design on the fake web site are an exact match to the real NZTA site. I should have checked the URL a bit more carefully though.

3261 posts

Uber Geek


  #2433997 6-Mar-2020 22:05
Send private message quote this post

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/nz-transport-agency-warning-customers-to-be-on-guard-against-email-scam/

 

 

 

Just FYI...

 

"Registration" means the number plate attached to your car.  You only pay once to "register" your car for use on the road (unless you change plates or need new ones for some reason)

 

The annual fee you pay is the "vehicle licence". While it's common for people to say they are paying their "registration" or "rego" it's not strictly the correct term under the law.   

 

 




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.