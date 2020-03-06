Just received an odd email from NZTA advising that it's time to renew a vehicle license (which is what a vehicle re-registration is apparently now called), but without any information as to what vehicle this is for. There is a link provided to the NZTA website to a page entitled "Renewal of a vehicle license (rego)", still with no information as to the vehicle - but which immediately asks for a Driver's License number, version number and date of birth in order to continue.

I fail to see how in any way that information is required to renew a vehicle registration. It should be possible to (re)register a vehicle whether one holds a Driver's Licence or not. This just seems like a sneaky phishing attempt to tie individuals to specific vehicles.

I've lodged a query on the NZTA website. Let's see what they have to say.