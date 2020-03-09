The Hazard

Airbag Inflators: The subject vehicles are equipped with front passenger air bag inflators which could have been assembled with improperly manufactured propellant wafers. These propellant wafers could cause the inflator to rupture and the front passenger air bag to deploy abnormally in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to the occupant.

What to do

As an owner of an involved vehicle, you will be contacted by registered letter requesting you to contact your nearest authorised Lexus Dealer to arrange a convenient time to have the repairs completed at no cost. Alternatively, contact Lexus New Zealand to discuss. See details below.