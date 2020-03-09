The Hazard

Hiace 1TR ECU: Due to improper programming of the engine ECU, the oil pressure may become excessive during gear changing of the automatic transmission. Repeated sudden acceleration may damage the transmission clutch causing a reduction in motive power.

What to do

As an owner of an involved vehicle, you will be contacted by registered letter requesting you to contact your nearest authorised Toyota Dealer to arrange a convenient time to have the repairs completed at no cost. Alternatively, contact Toyota's Customer Dialogue Centre to discuss.