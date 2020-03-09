Are K&N air filters worth the expense on cars?
eg I can buy a new K&N for $100 and normal one for $40. But the K&N will need $20kit to clean (multiple times)
Makes sense.. keen on hearing others views
General consensus I have read is that the very small power gain you get from K&N oil based air filters comes at the expense of lower quality filtration. Potentially decreasing engine life.
I just run OEM white filters in my cars.