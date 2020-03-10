wellygary: sbiddle: Z have already said it won't be because oil could go back up again.



Yeah, heard that this morning, then they added ,”we might end up buying too much and then we would be a “distressed seller” aka have to sell it cheap.



What a load of bollox .... expecting 3c tomorrow :)

Oil futures for April are poor. I suspect Z have been exposed to hedging and stand to lose $$$ from this sudden drop.

Their line every time oil rises is that prices have to rise immediately because prices are based around the replacement cost of fuel - it's funny how that suddenly doesn't apply when the price of oil falls.