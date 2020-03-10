Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
434 posts

Ultimate Geek


#268282 10-Mar-2020 06:55
Oil dipped 34% overnight, who thinks we will see that represented at the pump?

28723 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435418 10-Mar-2020 07:08
Z have already said yesterday it won't suddenly drop because oil could go back up again...

 

 

241 posts

Master Geek


  #2435419 10-Mar-2020 07:10
I’m sure there will be a good drop depending on how it stabilises. Up till now the drop in the oil price has been largely offset by the drop in the NZD against the USD.

 
 
 
 


4391 posts

Uber Geek


  #2435420 10-Mar-2020 07:12
sbiddle:

Z have already said it won't be because oil could go back up again.


 



Yeah, heard that this morning, then they added ,”we might end up buying too much and then we would be a “distressed seller” aka have to sell it cheap.

What a load of bollox .... expecting 3c tomorrow :)

BDFL - Memuneh
65700 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435421 10-Mar-2020 07:12
6 people support this post
Same old story. When oil goes up price at pump goes up immediately. When oil goes down... Well, not so fast.




28723 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435424 10-Mar-2020 07:21
One person supports this post
wellygary:
sbiddle:

 

Z have already said it won't be because oil could go back up again.

 

 

 

 

 



Yeah, heard that this morning, then they added ,”we might end up buying too much and then we would be a “distressed seller” aka have to sell it cheap.

What a load of bollox .... expecting 3c tomorrow :)

 

Oil futures for April are poor. I suspect Z have been exposed to hedging and stand to lose $$$ from this sudden drop.

 

Their line every time oil rises is that prices have to rise immediately because prices are based around the replacement cost of fuel - it's funny how that suddenly doesn't apply when the price of oil falls.

 

 

14741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2435426 10-Mar-2020 07:30
And they will as always get away with this and their price collusion will continue.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

 

Walking is awesome, treasure it.

3532 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435428 10-Mar-2020 07:35
One person supports this post
sbiddle: Oil futures for April are poor. I suspect Z have been exposed to hedging and stand to lose $$$ from this sudden drop.

 

In other words the massive price drop could see prices at the pump rise to make up for this shortfall.

 
 
 
 


28723 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435430 10-Mar-2020 07:38
MikeB4:

 

And they will as always get away with this and their price collusion will continue.

 

 

I'm not sure why you think there is price collusion - retail petrol prices are anything but right now.

5213 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435431 10-Mar-2020 07:40
2 people support this post
/me Laughs all the way to the power point.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

14741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2435435 10-Mar-2020 07:50
One person supports this post
SaltyNZ:

 

/me Laughs all the way to the power point.

 

 

Now that's just rude😀




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

 

Walking is awesome, treasure it.

2461 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2435437 10-Mar-2020 08:00
freitasm: Same old story. When oil goes up price at pump goes up immediately. When oil goes down... Well, not so fast.

 

 

 

This actually boils my blood. 

 

If ever there was an industry that needed a Royal Commission, it's the fuel industry. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

28723 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435439 10-Mar-2020 08:02
Dratsab:

 

sbiddle: Oil futures for April are poor. I suspect Z have been exposed to hedging and stand to lose $$$ from this sudden drop.

 

In other words the massive price drop could see prices at the pump rise to make up for this shortfall.

 

 

Not rise - but if they'd got hedging in place they could still be paying higher costs for oil even though the price has dropped. They probably have some limited hedging - they're not like airlines who rely on it.

 

Air NZ for example (like most airlines) have most fuel hedged, so won't see the price they pay for fuel drop in the short term.

 

 

1308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2435449 10-Mar-2020 08:33
just out of the curiosity, I checked oil price vs petrol price in NZ yesterday

 

oil price, 2013 - ~$102 USD

 

petrol price, 2013 - $2.07 NZD

 

------

 

oil price, 2019 - ~$55 USD

 

petrol price, 2019 - $1.93 NZD

 

 

 

yay for government tax, regional tax, import tax, etc

 

So I absolute doubt we see price drop below $2 now... as it's 2.22 - 2.35 on average before discount in AKL :(

 

 




helping others at evgenyk.nz

14741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2435452 10-Mar-2020 08:50
As of this morning the price range for 91 in Wellington area is $2.02 to $2.31. For 95 it is $2.14 to $2.40. Diesel is $1.33 to $1.59




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

 

Walking is awesome, treasure it.

160 posts

Master Geek


  #2435461 10-Mar-2020 09:10
As I understand oil companies in NZ are not price regulated, so they can set any price they want. They only limiting factor for them is competition, not oil prices themselves.

