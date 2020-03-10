PayMyPark phone app and website appear to have been down for the last couple of days (Mon 9/03/20, Tue 10/03/20)

I assume this affects council parking in Wellington, Hutt City, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin, Timaru etc.

Wellington City Council (9.20am Tue 10/03/20):

https://wellington.govt.nz/services/parking-and-roads/parking/central-city-street-parking/paymypark-smartphone-app

"Parking payments temporarily unavailable - Our parking system is currently (Tuesday 10 March) experiencing technical issues. The PayMyPark app is down, and online infringement payments and online resident permit applications are not available. We are working on a fix but in the meantime please use the parking meters to pay for parking. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Tauranga City Council (Mon 9/03/20):

https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/council/council-news-and-updates/latest-news/artmid/456/articleid/5355

PayMyPark app is currently down. Our parking enforcement team is aware of the issue, and our supplier is currently working to fix the problem. Txt-to-park, cash and card options at the machine are still working.

The PayMyPark phone app isn't working:

Android: "Data download failed - Failed to download payment provider: 404 Not Fund. Please check your internet connection and restart PayMyPark"

And finally, the website is down:

http://paymypark.com/

"You do not have permission to view this directory or page"

Anyone know what's going on? All the best to the devs working on it!