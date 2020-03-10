Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Japanese Car Bluetooth???


#268287 10-Mar-2020 12:22
I have a Japanese Nissan Tiida 2008, imported to New Zealand. Its all in Japanese, however I have successfully reached the point in which my phone is now connected to the car for both calling AND audio. I played a song on my phone, no sound came from the phone, indicating it was connected to the car and "playing". However, here I am stuck. There is TV, Aux, AM, FM and CD but there is no option where I can click and start streaming music from my phone. I am sooooo confused, What to click to let the music from my phone come through the car?

 

Help meh.

  #2435573 10-Mar-2020 12:35
Well first thing you want to do is confirm you can call out and receive phone calls,in most cases you can only do hands free and not be able to stream music by bluetooth with the older model units from Japan.




  #2435574 10-Mar-2020 12:39
An 'aux' input selection can sometimes be set up to manage all auxiliary inputs, whether by Bluetooth, USB or 3.5mm plug, so could it be that 'aux' on your car is the appropriate input for BT as well?

 

In regards to any buttons or screens in Japanese - I assume you've used Google Translate or similar to determine meaning? While you say you've got it connected, it could be worth checking all menus for a setting that needs to be adjusted (though I'd be surprised it doesn't work 'out of the box' if correctly connected).

 

Have you also tried searching for a manual for your car? As an example, our Leaf came with an English manual which provided instructions for the Japanese head unit. Could be something similar for yours.

 

 

