I have a Japanese Nissan Tiida 2008, imported to New Zealand. Its all in Japanese, however I have successfully reached the point in which my phone is now connected to the car for both calling AND audio. I played a song on my phone, no sound came from the phone, indicating it was connected to the car and "playing". However, here I am stuck. There is TV, Aux, AM, FM and CD but there is no option where I can click and start streaming music from my phone. I am sooooo confused, What to click to let the music from my phone come through the car?
Help meh.