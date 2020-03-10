An 'aux' input selection can sometimes be set up to manage all auxiliary inputs, whether by Bluetooth, USB or 3.5mm plug, so could it be that 'aux' on your car is the appropriate input for BT as well?

In regards to any buttons or screens in Japanese - I assume you've used Google Translate or similar to determine meaning? While you say you've got it connected, it could be worth checking all menus for a setting that needs to be adjusted (though I'd be surprised it doesn't work 'out of the box' if correctly connected).

Have you also tried searching for a manual for your car? As an example, our Leaf came with an English manual which provided instructions for the Japanese head unit. Could be something similar for yours.