Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)New Hamilton – Auckland commuter train to begin in August


BDFL - Memuneh
65722 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#268320 12-Mar-2020 12:59
Send private message quote this post

Just received:

 

 

The new Hamilton – Auckland passenger train will start running on 3 August, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

 

The Te Huia service will consist of two morning trains from Hamilton, with two return evening trains each week day and a single return train on Saturday.

 

“As the Waikato and Auckland grow closer together, this new passenger train will become a crucial connection between these two major centres.

 

“It will allow up to 300 people to get to and from Auckland each day, helping reduce congestion on our highways and transport emissions.

 

“Not only will it take the stress out of driving, the carriages will be comfortable and equipped with Wi-Fi, which will allow passengers to use the two-hour, twenty-minute travel time productively.”

 

Phil Twyford said the new service is part of a wider Government vision to enable development along the Hamilton-Auckland growth corridor and connect New Zealand’s fastest growing job hubs.

 

“The South Auckland/North Waikato area is growing and it’s important that we are thinking about the big picture and develop the right infrastructure to unlock that growth.

 

“Our Government is already investing $618 million to electrify the rail lines in South Auckland out to Pukekohe and build railway stations in Drury, which will support a whole new future town there.

 

“The Ministry of Transport also has work underway to investigate options for rapid rail between Hamilton and Auckland,” Phil Twyford said.

 

The Hamilton – Auckland services has received funding through the NZ Transport Agency for five years. Over that period the service will be assessed to see where improvements can be made.

 




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic
283 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2436793 12-Mar-2020 13:21
Send private message quote this post

"two-hour, twenty-minute travel time"?

 

I really hope that is the return travel time. If not, taking more than double the time of travel by car will be a major turn-off, even considering time for parking, etc.

885 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2436795 12-Mar-2020 13:27
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I thought 2 hours 20 sounded like a lot but then realised its not. Try driving from Hamilton to central Auckland during the week in the morning and its going to be around the same or longer (Google maps says around 2:40 driving When leaving at 6:30 am which is when the train is scheduled).

 

 

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12316012

 

 

 
 
 
 


4415 posts

Uber Geek


  #2436802 12-Mar-2020 13:34
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

 

"two-hour, twenty-minute travel time"?

 

I really hope that is the return travel time. If not, taking more than double the time of travel by car will be a major turn-off, even considering time for parking, etc.

 

 

Nope that time is correct

 

its 80-90 minutes from the Waikato-Papakura (depending on where you get on) + then 50 minutes on a regular Auckland train from Papakura-Britomart.....

283 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2436833 12-Mar-2020 14:12
Send private message quote this post

myopinion:

 

Yeah I thought 2 hours 20 sounded like a lot but then realised its not. Try driving from Hamilton to central Auckland during the week in the morning and its going to be around the same or longer (Google maps says around 2:40 driving When leaving at 6:30 am which is when the train is scheduled).

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12316012

 

 

 

 

Wow. I didn't realize it took that long. My recollections of very empty roads are, after all, from the early 90s...

3026 posts

Uber Geek


  #2436836 12-Mar-2020 14:18
Send private message quote this post

it seems a lot of time and money to get 300 people to Auckland and back




Common sense is not as common as you think.

121 posts

Master Geek


  #2436855 12-Mar-2020 14:31
Send private message quote this post

its a step in the positive direction given the population and density

 

 

 

but its 2020 and we have to be realistic and learn from whats available in EU , Japan , china to help address local issues

 

 

 

bringing a fast train would have helped heaps, imagine one way being 30 min - now that would actually mean people could think of moving to hamilton , cheaper houses, more development in nearby regions, more business will do well etc.... 

4415 posts

Uber Geek


  #2436867 12-Mar-2020 14:41
Send private message quote this post

graham007:

 

 

 

bringing a fast train would have helped heaps, imagine one way being 30 min - now that would actually mean people could think of moving to hamilton , cheaper houses, more development in nearby regions, more business will do well etc.... 

 

 

Hamilton to Auckland is approx. 110km, there is no way that's a 30 min trip with any current Kiwirail infrastructure, its would require billions of retracking and full grade separation....

 

Japan run DMUs @130km/h on NZ sized narrow gauge, so a travel time of 60 mins (with a few stops) is certainly possible, but it would still require lots of investment ( especially in Auckland where there is currently major rail congestion)

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.