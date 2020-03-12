A month ago I noticed that Google Maps had a new app icon. But today after this mornings latest update I noticed an even bigger and better change.

It now supports Apple CarPlay split screen, the maps are more defined with sharper routing colours and it supports dark mode for night driving. Haven't tested if there are any other new or different features.

The reason I noticed this this morning was when I plugged in my iPhone 7 I noticed a new icon on the Kia Sportage home screen which said Maps. This was never there before. When I touched this icon it brought up the Google Maps (which is my Default and not Apple maps) and then told me to give various permissions on my iPhone. Picked up my phone and there it was, front and centre, Settings > General > Google Maps request panel. It wanted permissions for; Location, Contacts, Microphone, Motion & Fitness, Siri. There are others in that Setting but that is all G/Maps asked for. It has never asked me that before.

So they have done a complete revision of their API. Can not, using Google search, anywhere find a breakdown of version history.

Would be helpful if members could list any new or different things they discover in this latest version of Google Maps and Apple CarPlay, and yes, Android Auto too.