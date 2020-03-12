Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Google Maps now supports Apple CarPlay Split Screen


1189 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#268324 12-Mar-2020 14:33
Send private message quote this post

A month ago I noticed that Google Maps had a new app icon. But today after this mornings latest update I noticed an even bigger and better change.

 

It now supports Apple CarPlay split screen, the maps are more defined with sharper routing colours and it supports dark mode for night driving. Haven't tested if there are any other new or different features.

 

The reason I noticed this this morning was when I plugged in my iPhone 7 I noticed a new icon on the Kia Sportage home screen which said Maps. This was never there before. When I touched this icon it brought up the Google Maps (which is my Default and not Apple maps) and then told me to give various permissions on my iPhone. Picked up my phone and there it was, front and centre, Settings > General > Google Maps request panel. It wanted permissions for; Location, Contacts, Microphone, Motion & Fitness, Siri. There are others in that Setting but that is all G/Maps asked for. It has never asked me that before.

 

So they have done a complete revision of their API. Can not, using Google search, anywhere find a breakdown of version history.

 

Would be helpful if members could list any new or different things they discover in this latest version of Google Maps and Apple CarPlay, and yes, Android Auto too.

 




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

Create new topic
690 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2437006 12-Mar-2020 16:20
Send private message quote this post

Interesting! I thought this was going to have to wait for iOS 13.4, I don't suppose you're running a Beta of that?



1189 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2437013 12-Mar-2020 16:24
Send private message quote this post

Benjip:

 

Interesting! I thought this was going to have to wait for iOS 13.4, I don't suppose you're running a Beta of that?

 

 

no beta’s




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.