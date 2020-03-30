The Hazard

On New Zealand New vehicles only due to improper Engine Control Module (ECM) programming, under certain circumstances, the ignition coil may be energized longer than designed after the engine is OFF. If the ignition coil remains energized for long time, the internal temperature of ignition coil may increase which could cause a short circuit. Furthermore, vehicles equipped with certain harness and igniter that are uniquely manufactured for the subjected vehicles may cause a fuse to blow, resulting the engine stall and restart failure.

What to do

Reprogram of the engine control unit module and inspection of ignition coil is necessary. Parts will be replaced as necessary.