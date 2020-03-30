The Hazard

Subaru of New Zealand have been advised by Subaru Corporation (the manufacturer of Subaru vehicles) that Model Year (MY) 2004-2007 Impreza vehicles equipped with a Takata front passenger airbag SPI inflator with propellant wafers, may have an increased potential for moisture intrusion over time. This could make the inflator assembly prone to rupture during airbag deployment, increasing the risk of occupant injury. Because of this Subaru of New Zealand will conduct a Safety Related Recall on behalf of Subaru Corporation through our nationwide authorised dealer network. The recall will involve replacement of the passenger airbag module in your Subaru.

What to do

To assist with ease of future communications, please visit https://www.subaru.co.nz/owners/owners-registration to register your vehicle's details. This will enable us to keep you updated via email about the Takata Airbag recall status. Once you have received a letter advising that parts are available, you will need to contact your Authorised Subaru Dealer to arrange an appointment that is mutually acceptable to have the passenger airbag module replacement carried out. This will of course be carried out free of charge. For more information, visit www.subaru.co.nz/takata