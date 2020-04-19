I am a total noob when it comes to buying tires. Never done it before in my life.

I have some horrific run flats, which I want to replace

https://www.tirerack.com/tires/tires.jsp?tireMake=Dunlop&tireModel=SP+Sport+Maxx+050+DSST+CTT&partnum=44WR9SMDSSTNRT

People online (most likely from US) have recommended:

https://www.tirerack.com/tires/tires.jsp?tireMake=Continental&tireModel=ExtremeContact+DWS+06

or

https://www.tirerack.com/tires/tires.jsp?tireMake=Michelin&tireModel=Pilot+Sport+A%2FS+3%2B+%28W-+or+Y-Speed+Rated%29

After searching online this morning, I haven't had any luck.

1. Can't find these anywhere in NZ

2. Do I need all season tires? Or do we mainly get Summer - which is why I can't find them? I'm planning to go on a road trip around the country, but in Spring/Autumn. Not winter.

3. Where is the best place to get them online? Most sites have limited range or god awful search functions. Am I better going into a store, if so which one?