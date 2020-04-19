Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
65 posts

Master Geek


#270002 19-Apr-2020 10:23
I am a total noob when it comes to buying tires. Never done it before in my life.
I have some horrific run flats, which I want to replace

 

https://www.tirerack.com/tires/tires.jsp?tireMake=Dunlop&tireModel=SP+Sport+Maxx+050+DSST+CTT&partnum=44WR9SMDSSTNRT

 

 

 

People online (most likely from US) have recommended:

 

https://www.tirerack.com/tires/tires.jsp?tireMake=Continental&tireModel=ExtremeContact+DWS+06

 

or

 

https://www.tirerack.com/tires/tires.jsp?tireMake=Michelin&tireModel=Pilot+Sport+A%2FS+3%2B+%28W-+or+Y-Speed+Rated%29

 

 

 

After searching online this morning, I haven't had any luck.

 

 

 

1. Can't find these anywhere in NZ

 

2. Do I need all season tires? Or do we mainly get Summer - which is why I can't find them? I'm planning to go on a road trip around the country, but in Spring/Autumn. Not winter. 

 

3. Where is the best place to get them online? Most sites have limited range or god awful search functions. Am I better going into a store, if so which one?

3427 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2465264 19-Apr-2020 10:29
When I needed new tyres a while back I just asked for a quote using the online forms of a few places and compared them.  In the end I went with:

 

https://www.discounttyres.co.nz/

 

No idea if they will have what you are wanting, but the online request quote form seemed to route to the owner and he was good to deal with and very happy to make recommendations, negotiate on price based on what other tyre places quoted, etc. 

 

 

 

The problem with recommendations from overseas based forums is that they will recommend things they can easily get at a good price, but sometimes finding things locally can be more difficult. 

 

 

880 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2465317 19-Apr-2020 11:05
From memory Michelin Pilots tend to come on fairly high end cars. I know what you mean about pricing though, I tend to replace my work vehicle with the same tires, from the same place. Unfortunately almost once a year, but the work car has different requirements from my little track car. 

 

I'd honestly call the nearest Michelin dealer, or call the dealership and ask what others have replaced them with? Pricing is always blurry, I've used Bridgestone frequently and the seem to have a four for the price of three deal twice a year. 

 
 
 
 


2559 posts

Uber Geek


  #2465320 19-Apr-2020 11:09
imo the only decent online tyre shop for NZ is HyperDrive. They use independent installers to actually install the tyres, so check if there's one near you or that you're 'in zone' for one of their mobile fitters. Or just find your local Michelin dealer - https://www.michelin.co.nz/ - and go there.

9432 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2465332 19-Apr-2020 11:29
1. what car do you have?

 

2. what size tires do you run?

 

3. how man km per year do you normally do?

 

4. how do you drive your car?

