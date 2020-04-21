Its not Oil Prices in General, It is a specific futures contract for WTI (a grade of US produced cruide)

Futures contracts are tied to a physical quantity, i.e if you hold the contract at the end of the term, someone will come and deliver X tonnes/barrels of Oil/wheat/Orange juice to you

The Negative prices is for a contract due to expire in May, ie in a week or so .. But at the moment there is no spare storage capacity to store the product, so basically people are trying to get rid of the contracts,