Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Negative oil prices. ???


Mad Scientist
21975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#270056 21-Apr-2020 11:14
Send private message quote this post

Oil prices are negative. Someone speak English please?

 

https://qz.com/1841668/oil-prices-are-negative-for-first-time-ever/




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic

ajw

1583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2466969 21-Apr-2020 11:19
Send private message quote this post

So why are we still getting robbed here in NZ.

 

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hc3_P9NCqBI&fbclid=IwAR30m2ZI5S0hKscStERe4DwUV3h35E_pmz-1abQsNctpv5NhdUJz-8o1wdM

www.hinve.st
1307 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2466970 21-Apr-2020 11:20
Send private message quote this post


So here is the deal... a futures contract is simply a contract to buy something in the future... like next month or next year.

Some futures contracts "settle to cash" which means we determine the price when I bought the contract and the actual real world price on the day of expiration, then one of us pays the other person on the contract the cash difference. Easy.

But oil and most commodity contracts actually settle for the actual product. If you don't close out your soybean contract, you get a call from the exchange telling you that your soybeans are waiting for you in Kansas City and what would you like to do with them?!

Same with oil. Tankers are showing up in houston with millions of gallons of oil and somebody needs to take delivery. Nobody can because all the storage facilities are already full. So people are literally paying you over $30 a barrel for you to take possession of oil. Crazy times.

Edit: This specific contract is for specific delivery to an oil pipeline in Oklahoma, tomorrow. That is the crux of the issue. There is a very localized supply vs demand kerfuffle at a major crude oil pipeline junction in middle America. This is insane. This is unprecedented. But, it is a localized phenomenon.


From this reddit thread.

Seems to make sense... I guess!

 
 
 
 


4457 posts

Uber Geek


  #2466977 21-Apr-2020 11:28
Send private message quote this post

Its not Oil Prices in General, It is a specific futures contract for WTI (a grade of US produced cruide)

 

Futures contracts are tied to a physical quantity, i.e if you hold the contract at the end of the term, someone will come and deliver X tonnes/barrels of Oil/wheat/Orange juice to you

 

The Negative prices is for a contract due to expire in May, ie in a week or so .. But at the moment there is no spare storage capacity to store the product, so basically people are trying to get rid of the contracts, 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.