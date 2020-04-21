Oil prices are negative. Someone speak English please?
https://qz.com/1841668/oil-prices-are-negative-for-first-time-ever/
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
So why are we still getting robbed here in NZ.
So here is the deal... a futures contract is simply a contract to buy something in the future... like next month or next year.
Some futures contracts "settle to cash" which means we determine the price when I bought the contract and the actual real world price on the day of expiration, then one of us pays the other person on the contract the cash difference. Easy.
But oil and most commodity contracts actually settle for the actual product. If you don't close out your soybean contract, you get a call from the exchange telling you that your soybeans are waiting for you in Kansas City and what would you like to do with them?!
Same with oil. Tankers are showing up in houston with millions of gallons of oil and somebody needs to take delivery. Nobody can because all the storage facilities are already full. So people are literally paying you over $30 a barrel for you to take possession of oil. Crazy times.
Edit: This specific contract is for specific delivery to an oil pipeline in Oklahoma, tomorrow. That is the crux of the issue. There is a very localized supply vs demand kerfuffle at a major crude oil pipeline junction in middle America. This is insane. This is unprecedented. But, it is a localized phenomenon.
Its not Oil Prices in General, It is a specific futures contract for WTI (a grade of US produced cruide)
Futures contracts are tied to a physical quantity, i.e if you hold the contract at the end of the term, someone will come and deliver X tonnes/barrels of Oil/wheat/Orange juice to you
The Negative prices is for a contract due to expire in May, ie in a week or so .. But at the moment there is no spare storage capacity to store the product, so basically people are trying to get rid of the contracts,