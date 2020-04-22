Today's post brings a weird surprise. A letter from the NZ Transport Agency informing me that I am no longer the registered owner of my trailer.

Well that's news to me. It's sitting right outside as I type this. I even took the letter to it just to double check the registration plate on it.

Genuine error on the part of the NZTA? Or should I be a bit paranoid given that I can't call them to correct it due to the level 4 lock down and their offices being closed.

I've emailed them and raised this but I'm now wondering if I should takes the wheels off it before it disappears in the night.... (I'm rural)