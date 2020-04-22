Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)NZTA Letter - Unexpected Change of ownership notification. Haven't sold/traded anything







#270083 22-Apr-2020 15:45


Today's post brings a weird surprise. A letter from the NZ Transport Agency informing me that I am no longer the registered owner of my trailer.

 

Well that's news to me. It's sitting right outside as I type this. I even took the letter to it just to double check the registration plate on it.

 

Genuine error on the part of the NZTA? Or should I be a bit paranoid given that I can't call them to correct it due to the level 4 lock down and their offices being closed.

 

I've emailed them and raised this but I'm now wondering if I should takes the wheels off it before it disappears in the night.... (I'm rural)







  #2467956 22-Apr-2020 15:47


I'd guess a data entry error - usually thieves don't want fines to go to their address if they're nicking something!

 

 








  #2467958 22-Apr-2020 15:50


snnet:

 

I'd guess a data entry error - usually thieves don't want fines to go to their address if they're nicking something!

 

Thanks! I've only been here 6 years and I still feel a bit NZ-Novice at times.

 

Wondered if this was a known trick or scam. Didn't know who else to ask so thought I'd check here with you guys.

 

I probably wouldn't be so suspicious but for the lock down preventing me from calling this in as an error. Wondered if someone was taking advantage of that. I guess NZTA will be open middle of next week for business as usually? Or not...?

 
 
 
 








  #2467965 22-Apr-2020 16:04


NZTA doesn't keep a record of ownership, only of the person registered (i.e. responsible) for the vehicle. It genuinely be a typo and is easily corrected by contacting them. They may need some evidence it's still in your possession - a photo for example - but it's generally pretty painless....

 

disclaimer - I worked at NZTA for 5 years












  #2467978 22-Apr-2020 16:49


maoriboy:

 

NZTA doesn't keep a record of ownership, only of the person registered (i.e. responsible) for the vehicle. It genuinely be a typo and is easily corrected by contacting them. They may need some evidence it's still in your possession - a photo for example - but it's generally pretty painless....

 

disclaimer - I worked at NZTA for 5 years

 

 

Awesome, that's calmed my paranoia. :) Thanks!

