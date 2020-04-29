Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270221 29-Apr-2020 09:22
Context: I live in Suburban Auckland (North Shore to be exactish); approx 2km from Motorway, on a normal Auckland suburban street (not a culdesac)

 

During Level 4 lock-down there was a real quiet over the suburbs...you could hear bike tyres go down the street, birds chirping in the bush next to the house and kids playing quite some distance away. 

 

It was quite a pleasant experience and I have to say, I started to really enjoy the lack of sound pollution. 

 

 

 

Fast Forward to today: 1st day of schools going back, second day of level 3. 

 

The noise that has suddenly infiltrated the air this morning is incredible. A constant hum from the motorway, cars going up and down our street and those adjacent. Construction on a nearby motorway extension project. Trucks. Cars. Buses. 

 

It's like the world switched back on all of a sudden. 

 

As nothing has really changed for me, because I am still working from home and the kids are attending online classes and my wife is still working at home, it's been quite jarring...nothing changed here, but it feels like everything changed "out there". 

 

 

 

Anyone else noticed this, or affected at all by the return of traffic and noise? 




  #2473153 29-Apr-2020 09:34
Yes. We live on SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth. It's been incredible having the silence for a change. Come Tuesday morning, it was back to something like 70% of a normal Tuesday morning's traffic. I went to Warkworth this morning for a WOF as it was due on the Saturday after lockdown started (and I'll have to go back later in the week as they are working through a backlog of prior bookings). The industrial area in Warkworth looks almost completely open again like normal.

 

It would be naive to think it wasn't going to happen, but it's still a little sad to see it all go.




  #2473157 29-Apr-2020 09:40
Ducks. F****ng ducks.

 

I live by the pond with few ducks, they wake up with first light doing their ducking business so loud, I want to shoot them.

 

Birds are lovely.  




  #2473163 29-Apr-2020 09:49
It never really stopped here.  West Coast Rd in Glen Eden.  Traffic at all times. Just a little worse since Tuesday but not by much.  Like even when everything was closed for Anzac day the amount of cars still going past was incredible.  So far no traffic banking up at "peak" hours but Im sure it'll be getting there soon enough!  

