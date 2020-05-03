Has anyone looked at getting a Mobile network booster for their car? A little antenna on the roof and cable fed to a amp and then antenna in the car to improve signals?
If active and not approved by the carriers then you will be breaking the law
Passive is fine
Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
coffeebaron: You can get a Cel-Fi in car booster. These are the only legal active booster option. You can also get a passive type that couples the phone to an external antenna. Feel free to get in touch with me if you want some options.
Do you have a price range?