The Hazard

On NZ new vehicles only the PCV valve, an oil flow control device, may separate and allow engine oil to enter the combustion chamber. If the PCV valve separates and oil enters the combustion chamber, there may be a release of an exceeding amount of smoke, and in the worst case, the vehicle may experience a loss of motive power.

What to do

All affected vehicles will be notified by Subaru NZ by letter. Letters are sent based on the address information held by NZTA. If your vehicle is incorrectly registered to another address, please update this information. Alternatively, you can seek advice from your local Authorised Subaru Dealer or register online at www.subaru.co.nz