I happened to be reading a Stuff article yesterday evening about the current pressure Courier drivers are currently under.

They gave a link to Aramex Couriers (who used to be Fastaway Couriers) needing casual or drivers to work as in a Uber type environment.

https://www.aramex.co.nz/?gclid=CjwKCAjwqdn1BRBREiwAEbZcR5mhvTnwbNUQVVinHvAolrAyjN_ev0aVdKY6DqQUtHo_-TjLhBpDRxoCPBUQAvD_BwE

The page takes you to an area where you can sign up, give your details, license details, insurance details, Police check-except this appears to be an Aussie website, education as to what you are required to do then a test. Excepting this got me in a loop which I cant get out of.

They pay you weekly. You can choose your hours.

I mention this as someone may want to give it a go for an income in these trying times. Couriers are an essential service as we all know.

I thought I would offer my services but the process appears faulty currently. Looks i need to contact someone about it.

Ill report back