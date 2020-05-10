Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Courier Driving - Opportunities ??


1398 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#270438 10-May-2020 00:43
Send private message quote this post

I happened to be reading a Stuff article yesterday evening about the current pressure Courier drivers are currently under.

 

They gave a link to Aramex Couriers (who used to be Fastaway Couriers) needing casual or drivers to work as in a Uber type environment.

 

https://www.aramex.co.nz/?gclid=CjwKCAjwqdn1BRBREiwAEbZcR5mhvTnwbNUQVVinHvAolrAyjN_ev0aVdKY6DqQUtHo_-TjLhBpDRxoCPBUQAvD_BwE

 

The page takes you to an area where you can sign up, give your details, license details, insurance details, Police check-except this appears to be an Aussie website, education as to what you are required to do then a test. Excepting this got me in a loop which I cant get out of.

 

They pay you weekly. You can choose your hours.

 

I mention this as someone may want to give it a go for an income in these trying times. Couriers are an essential service as we all know.

 

I thought I would offer my services but the process appears faulty currently. Looks i need to contact someone about it.

 

Ill report back

 

 




GZMCC. Nokia Lumia 1020,Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black,  Huawei P30 Pro,Huawei GT Smartwatch

Create new topic
1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2480010 10-May-2020 00:55
Send private message quote this post

I heard you get paid $3 per delivery and it can take a minimum of 2 days to sign up.



1398 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2480011 10-May-2020 00:59
Send private message quote this post

i thought it was $2 per delivery. It depends on the size of the parcel.

 

I am actually looking into it. I work full time now-essential service but not far off retirement. This could appeal to me.

 

The sign up time appears to be problematic. The test loops and the police check is dodgy in my view




GZMCC. Nokia Lumia 1020,Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black,  Huawei P30 Pro,Huawei GT Smartwatch

 
 
 
 




1398 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2480012 10-May-2020 01:01
Send private message quote this post

The other matter that needs looking at on a personal level is GST registration etc if you are to go the full hog on this.

 

Definitely seek financial advice




GZMCC. Nokia Lumia 1020,Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black,  Huawei P30 Pro,Huawei GT Smartwatch

1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2480013 10-May-2020 01:04
Send private message quote this post

psychrn:

 

The other matter that needs looking at on a personal level is GST registration etc if you are to go the full hog on this.

 

Definitely seek financial advice

 

 

Yeah that personally is putting me off as I am not gst registered and don't want to be, because the second you get into that you can't get out. (as far as I am aware)



1398 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2480014 10-May-2020 01:08
Send private message quote this post

With the GST stuff I wonder how Xero might work??




GZMCC. Nokia Lumia 1020,Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black,  Huawei P30 Pro,Huawei GT Smartwatch

16095 posts

Uber Geek


  #2480015 10-May-2020 01:30
Send private message quote this post

My brother used to be a cycle courier, and he said it was the hardest job he ever did, and the pay wasn't worth it, and it was also quite high stress. But they also did rush jobs, where you can earn something like  $20 per delivery if you can get it to the business within a certain amount of time, otherwise you get very little or nothing, and you have to compete with other riders. I didn't like the sound of it. Maybe fine and fun as a hobby job for a while.



1398 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2480016 10-May-2020 01:34
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

My brother used to be a cycle courier, and he said it was the hardest job he ever did, and the pay wasn't worth it, and it was also quite high stress. But they also did rush jobs, where you can earn something like  $20 per delivery if you can get it to the business within a certain amount of time, otherwise you get very little or nothing, and you have to compete with other riders. I didn't like the sound of it. Maybe fine and fun as a hobby job for a while.

 

 

Yes that is sort of my view to start with. Help them out in this busy time. As I said im looking at retirement in a couple of years. so surveying the possibilities now. But then wear and tear on the SUV and other factors??

 

 




GZMCC. Nokia Lumia 1020,Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black,  Huawei P30 Pro,Huawei GT Smartwatch

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.