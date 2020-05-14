The Hazard

Exhaust Heatshield: Involved Land Cruiser 70 (VDJ76ãVDJ78, VDJ79) models use a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) system. When the vehicle is driven in long vegetated areas such as grass fields or farms, flammable material such as dry grass may accumulate between the frame and exhaust pipe. If the vehicle is continued to be operated without its removal, the DPF regeneration mode may cause the flammable material to smoke or catch fire. NOT ALL VEHICLES IN THE MODEL YEARS ARE INVOLVED.

What to do

As an owner of an involved vehicle, you will be contacted by registered letter requesting you to contact your nearest authorised Toyota Dealer to arrange a convenient time to have the repairs completed at no cost. Alternatively, contact Toyota's Customer Dialogue Centre to discuss.