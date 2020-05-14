The Hazard

DAG have advised the outer section of the front-end flap air deflector could detach partially or entirely from the inner section or vehicle.

What to do

Replacement parts are not yet currently available. Because of this, please use the attached advance information for registered owners to inform customer that it is imperative they perform visual inspections following the attached description, as part of their daily departure check routine. It is possible the vehicle must be brought to the nearest workshop immediately.