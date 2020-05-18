The Hazard

On Audi vehicles manufactured within a specific period, it is possible that moisture may enter the belt-driven starter-alternator. In unfavourable circumstances, this may result in chemical reactions which could in turn lead to local overheating in the component. A subsequent vehicle fire can also not be ruled out in this case. This can also occur on a vehicle that has been parked for an extended period.

What to do

The owners of affected vehicles will be notified in writing. Vehicles to be booked into workshop to have work completed.