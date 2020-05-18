The Hazard

During the course of continuous product monitoring and internal tests, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. has determined that under certain driving conditions, (accelerator pedal released in the idle approach to a stop), the engine may stall without warning. In some conditions the engine management software doesn't assure the minimum idle speed in order to maintain the engine running with the consequence of a possible engine stall.

What to do

Owners are to be instructed to contact their closest Lamborghini dealership to arrange a visit to update the engine and gearbox management control units software by download.