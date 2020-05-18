Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)[RECALL] LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR, Model years 2017-2019


BDFL - Memuneh
66975 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#270616 18-May-2020 16:43
Send private message quote this post

The Hazard

 

During the course of continuous product monitoring and internal tests, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. has determined that under certain driving conditions, (accelerator pedal released in the idle approach to a stop), the engine may stall without warning. In some conditions the engine management software doesn't assure the minimum idle speed in order to maintain the engine running with the consequence of a possible engine stall.

 

What to do

 

Owners are to be instructed to contact their closest Lamborghini dealership to arrange a visit to update the engine and gearbox management control units software by download.




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
6209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2485760 18-May-2020 16:47
Send private message quote this post

Lucky I purchased the 2020 model today at lunch time, I dodged a bullet

937 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2485765 18-May-2020 16:53
Send private message quote this post

First my Bentayga, now my Aventador, if my Bugatti Chiron gets recalled as well I don't know what I'll do.

 
 
 
 


4489 posts

Uber Geek


  #2485767 18-May-2020 16:55
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

The Hazard

 

During the course of continuous product monitoring and internal tests, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. has determined that under certain driving conditions, (accelerator pedal released in the idle approach to a stop), the engine may stall without warning. In some conditions the engine management software doesn't assure the minimum idle speed in order to maintain the engine running with the consequence of a possible engine stall.

 

What to do

 

 

Put the clutch in and give it a bit of welly........

5909 posts

Uber Geek


  #2485769 18-May-2020 16:57
Send private message quote this post

I really feel for you @Linux you're having a bad week, what with the Bentley too

6209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2485772 18-May-2020 17:00
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

I really feel for you @Linux you're having a bad week, what with the Bentley too

 

 

@RunningMan I will need therapy if this continues and I am forced to drive a 2000 NZ new Corolla with 170,000km on the clock

 

Oh wait hang on! 

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2485774 18-May-2020 17:08
Send private message quote this post

Phew thanks for this PSA, I will have my people take my cars in to the dealer.

3776 posts

Uber Geek


  #2485788 18-May-2020 17:45
Send private message quote this post

That's quite annoying, I had my 2019 Lambo serviced before lockdown, does this mean I need to take it back in to get this software update?

 

How do I tell if I'm on the latest software?

 

Can I download it from the net and update it via USB?

 

Please help - I need to park it outside a cafe tomorrow morning and I don't want to be seen stalling it!!

 
 
 
 


22492 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2485790 18-May-2020 17:46
Send private message quote this post

I honestly don't know what is wrong with you folks, the effort to get one fixed, just don't bother, get a new one!

 

Warranties, and repairs are for the peasantry...

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.