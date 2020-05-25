The Hazard

Front Suspension Arms: This is a precautionary measure to replace the front lower suspension arms due to a potential manufacturing issue associated with the construction of these components. The suspension arm could, over time, develop surface cracks leading to a reduction in durability. If left unchecked, the suspension arm could break, increasing the risk of an accident. NOT ALL VEHICLES IN THE MODEL YEARS ARE INVOLVED.

What to do

As an owner of an involved vehicle, you will be contacted by registered letter requesting you to contact your nearest authorised Toyota Dealer to arrange a convenient time to have the repairs completed at no cost. Alternatively, contact Toyota's Customer Dialogue Centre to discuss.