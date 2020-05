The Hazard

On Audi A1, Audi A3 and Audi TT vehicles with 7-speed dual clutch gearbox manufactured within a specific period, it is possible that a component inside the mechatronic unit may fail due to manufacturing discrepancies. This may cause a pressure drop in the mechatronic unit, which in turn may result in the interruption of the power flow between the engine and the gearbox.

What to do

The owners of affected vehicles will be notified in writing.