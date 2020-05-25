The Hazard

This recall relates to a potential concern with the Anti-lock braking system (ABS). While the vehicle is not in operation the ABS Control Module remains powered ON and should moisture/water enter the ABS Control Module (for example from water from high pressure car washes), over time an electrical short could occur inside the ABS Control Module.

What to do

Contact your local Hyundai Dealer or Hyundai Service Agent or give us a call on 0800 HYUNDAI (498 632) or email customerservice@hyundai.co.nz