Our teenager is looking at buying his first car and has around 5-6K to spend. We’ve put some stipulations on the purchase (3+ safety rating, manual, under 2000cc) and a lot of Minis from the 2000’s meet the search criteria.



Does anyone have any experience/observations into things that go wrong with them around 200,000km’s and the cost to maintain/repair vs a Japanese vehicle?



Thanks