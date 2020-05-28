We're looking to replace a mid-sized hatchback (2004 Ford Focus - very long in the tooth now). Primary use is the city commute and school run, but could be used for occasional longer/more demanding trips (Wellington = Ngauranga Gorge and Rimutaka Hill Road). Unlikely to be used for long distance road trip type holidays. Budget is the $20-$25K mark.

If it were left to me, I would almost certainly be second hand Leaf shopping. But Mrs MDF is very keen on the idea of new car safety standards, new car warranties and modern engine fuel efficiency + flexibility.

The Leaf hasn't been totally ruled out, but keen on people's thoughts about sensible small new car options. Not really interested in the sporty / super-small high compression turbo charged options. All the following have five-start ANCAP ratings (I think). Kids so safety is a must.

Honda Jazz RS (probably my leading candidate) - biggest car, biggest engine, cool magic seats, most expensive at $26K

Kia Rio - looks good (IMO), decent engine, decent size $23K

Hyundai i20 - same thing as the Kia (?) but more expensive @ $24K

Suzuki Swift - super common, smaller and less power/torque than the above. GL $22K, GLX (extra driver assist and safety) $25K

Sukuki Baleno - bigger but only marginally more powerful than Swift, bigger boot $23K

Mitsubishi Mirage - great warranty, small and poss underpowered?, great value $20K

Anything else I'm missing? Not really interested in second hand petrol, if going second hand will def be BEV.

Any thoughts / suggestions / feedback / I have an X and is great / I have a Y and never again?