Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)New small car

mdf



2543 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#271833 28-May-2020 16:14
Send private message quote this post

We're looking to replace a mid-sized hatchback (2004 Ford Focus - very long in the tooth now). Primary use is the city commute and school run, but could be used for occasional longer/more demanding trips (Wellington = Ngauranga Gorge and Rimutaka Hill Road). Unlikely to be used for long distance road trip type holidays. Budget is the $20-$25K mark.

 

If it were left to me, I would almost certainly be second hand Leaf shopping. But Mrs MDF is very keen on the idea of new car safety standards, new car warranties and modern engine fuel efficiency + flexibility.

 

The Leaf hasn't been totally ruled out, but keen on people's thoughts about sensible small new car options. Not really interested in the sporty / super-small high compression turbo charged options. All the following have five-start ANCAP ratings (I think). Kids so safety is a must.

 

  • Honda Jazz RS (probably my leading candidate) - biggest car, biggest engine, cool magic seats, most expensive at $26K
  • Kia Rio - looks good (IMO), decent engine, decent size $23K
  • Hyundai i20 - same thing as the Kia (?) but more expensive @ $24K
  • Suzuki Swift - super common, smaller and less power/torque than the above. GL $22K, GLX (extra driver assist and safety) $25K
  • Sukuki Baleno - bigger but only marginally more powerful than Swift, bigger boot $23K
  • Mitsubishi Mirage - great warranty, small and poss underpowered?, great value $20K

Anything else I'm missing? Not really interested in second hand petrol, if going second hand will def be BEV. 

 

Any thoughts / suggestions / feedback / I have an X and is great / I have a Y and never again?

Create new topic
1600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2493783 28-May-2020 16:31
Send private message quote this post

Last time I looked the Rio was still pretty heavy on gas, but that was 4 years ago.

Brendan Foot has a few 2019/2020 Vitaras for around $25k. We ended up getting a new one of them in 2016. It's a great vehicle. Well specced and we get around 6.5l per 100km. The back seats don't fold flat though - honda has the best set up for that.

Other than that I would probably look at a Swift or the Jazz.

9606 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2493786 28-May-2020 16:33
Send private message quote this post

The Jazz is a great all rounder, small enough and easy to park, but plenty of room inside for passangers, and folding those seats down puts some bigger cars to shame with what you can get in the back.

 

Pretty good on gas too.

 
 
 
 


5927 posts

Uber Geek


  #2493789 28-May-2020 16:38
Send private message quote this post

If you're looking BEV, then maybe chuck an older (i.e. 60Ah) BMW i3 in the mix too. Probably be high 20s though.

674 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2493795 28-May-2020 16:50
Send private message quote this post

We bought a new manual swift 2 years ago, love the thing asides from the fact the manual is the povo spec Edition with crappier fit out than the others. Surprisingly roomy inside, but the boot is small. Happily head to Hawke’s bay or we’ll for a weekend from here in palmy if we need to. Cheap as to run, they quote 4.5l/100km and we would get close to that just running around town. Ongoing costs have been reasonable with servicing costs pretty cheap compared to our other car.

 

Although if i was to purchase again, I’d be looking at spending a few extra $$ and get the RS model, peppier and just generally nicer inside. However my wife “had” to have the manual and so we were stuck with the entry level crapper.

1239 posts

Uber Geek


  #2493800 28-May-2020 16:57
Send private message quote this post

Loismustdye:

 

However my wife “had” to have the manual and so we were stuck with the entry level crapper.

 

 

Can't say I blame her. Automatics suck. Slim pickings if you want manual these days though.

 

My next car will be electric, eliminating the gears and therefore the inherent problems with autos, except the ones car manufacturers decide to programme in to them for some strange reason.

 

EDIT: I drive an i20 manual. Can't say I recommend it, but it does the job.

4623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2493801 28-May-2020 16:57
Send private message quote this post

I had a Kia Rio for a few years, the variant with the 80kw naturally aspirated engine, and it was generally excellent but it was pretty gutless going up the gorge and the Rimutakas.

 

The 3-pot turbo version would go much better in that type of environment. Is there any reason why you're ruling out that type of engine?

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.