Transport (cars, bikes and boats)"Damage" caused by a recent service - how to handle


#271839 28-May-2020 20:49
My 6th monthly car service was due in the last week of March; I delayed it on purpose due to the impending lockdown and working 12+ hour days.
In the first week of May I took it in for this service, and when I got it back, noticed that the on screen display was prompting to connect a phone. A few times I canceled the message only for it to reappear.
Today I got annoyed that this message just would not go away and tried to enter the settings of my display, only to find that when I left the control stick alone, the selected option would change and things would be selected and unselected; at this point it was very clear that it was if my control stick was "jammed" on. 

 

(for those who have a 2014-2016 Mazda3, the default option on the touch screen display is Communication, it seems as if the control stick/knob is pressing down on this automatically to select it)

 

I took the car to the dealer I had it serviced, got a technician to look at it who said he had never seen anything like this and to book a repair and it would be covered by warranty; he then asked how old the car was and when I said, coming up 6 years he mentioned that the warranty only lasts 5 years but to still book it in for a repair and left.

 

At this point, I don't really want to be forced to pay for a repair job on a issue that seems have been caused when I took the car in to be serviced ...

 

Anyone got any wise words of wisdom they could share on how to handle this situation?

 

 

  #2493915 28-May-2020 21:01
There's no way of knowing that the fault was caused during the service. It could have been incipient and just became visible at that time. Perhaps there's some feature like access to diagnostics or resetting the service countdown, I don't know. But otherwise they wouldn't have touched the unit.

You could ask the Servicing Manager to investigate, but I doubt they would find anything.

