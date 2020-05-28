My 6th monthly car service was due in the last week of March; I delayed it on purpose due to the impending lockdown and working 12+ hour days.

In the first week of May I took it in for this service, and when I got it back, noticed that the on screen display was prompting to connect a phone. A few times I canceled the message only for it to reappear.

Today I got annoyed that this message just would not go away and tried to enter the settings of my display, only to find that when I left the control stick alone, the selected option would change and things would be selected and unselected; at this point it was very clear that it was if my control stick was "jammed" on.

(for those who have a 2014-2016 Mazda3, the default option on the touch screen display is Communication, it seems as if the control stick/knob is pressing down on this automatically to select it)

I took the car to the dealer I had it serviced, got a technician to look at it who said he had never seen anything like this and to book a repair and it would be covered by warranty; he then asked how old the car was and when I said, coming up 6 years he mentioned that the warranty only lasts 5 years but to still book it in for a repair and left.

At this point, I don't really want to be forced to pay for a repair job on a issue that seems have been caused when I took the car in to be serviced ...

Anyone got any wise words of wisdom they could share on how to handle this situation?