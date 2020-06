Hi

So I've set my eye on an E90 323i, 2008 Model, Jap import.

Mileage is 65 000.

Reason I became interested is because of the low mileage and very clean condition. Otherwise I would think twice about buying a car that's 12 years old.

Price wise about $7000 without bargaining as yet.

Anything I should look out for when I view and take for a test drive?