#272023 6-Jun-2020 07:26
What is the best value way to retrofit Bluetooth and reversing camera to my 2003 Corolla? I was going to buy a new car with those features, but with working from home looking like it's going to last a long time I'm thinking of retrofitting my old runabout which still works perfectly. I like being able to listen to my address of music, have a hands-free conversation occasionally, and reversing camera is just convenient. 2003 Corolla has a double height radio.



I'm happy to do work myself but I know nothing about cars.

  #2499375 6-Jun-2020 08:18
I retrofitted a wired one to my 2001 Toyota Corolla wagon. Pretty straightforward.

The key is working out how to automatically switch the head unit to show the camera when you put the car into reverse.

For my head unit it had a 12 volt input for this. I ran a wire from the reversing lights all the way to the head unit.

Cheers, Matt.




  #2499376 6-Jun-2020 08:22
Probably will get rubbished for this, but I suggest going to a local reputable radio installation company to see what is available, and what installation costs would be. You may be able to do some of the work to keep costs down, eg fit camera and run wiring to dash. This will give you an idea of what is involved.

 

The alternative is to search for a suitable system yourself and fit it. Most head units these days have ISO connections, so there should be an adapter lead available for your car that hopefully makes the wiring "plug and play".

 

There are also wireless systems available now, so just need to connect camera power feed to the reverse lights.

 
 
 
 


  #2499377 6-Jun-2020 08:27
The cheapest option might be a single DIN (height) Bluetooth head unit (radio) for around $150 and a separate reversing camera for a similar price, which would mount on top of the dash. You can get a din pocket to fill the difference in height between the old and new head unit.
Probably looking at more like $4-500 for a double din Bluetooth head unit with reversing camera. Obviously this would look neater than having two units.

The two hard bits are:
1) Dismantling trim to replace head unit and run wiring to the boot. Get plastic trim removal tools, and find YouTube videos for your specific car so you can visualise the whole process
2) wiring the radio. You can avoid this by buying a pre made loom the matches the connectors on your car to the radio.

