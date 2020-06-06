Probably will get rubbished for this, but I suggest going to a local reputable radio installation company to see what is available, and what installation costs would be. You may be able to do some of the work to keep costs down, eg fit camera and run wiring to dash. This will give you an idea of what is involved.

The alternative is to search for a suitable system yourself and fit it. Most head units these days have ISO connections, so there should be an adapter lead available for your car that hopefully makes the wiring "plug and play".

There are also wireless systems available now, so just need to connect camera power feed to the reverse lights.