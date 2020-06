I am looking at buying a 2nd hand older 4WD car which would be my daily runabout, but as well needs to capable of towing my 900kg Caravan. So I'm looking for a balance of power for towing and economical running cost.

So looking at a Toyota Kluger Hybrid with Synergy Drive 3MZ-FE 3.3 V6 engine.

Can anyone tell me if this ok for towing?. Also any other possible pitfalls or caveat to be aware of compared to the normal no hybrid version? Expensive things that can go wrong?

The fuel economy rating is nearly half for the Hybrid.. Wow sounds too good to be true 😬