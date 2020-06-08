kevinr123:

Hey thanks for all the replies, appreciate it!

What's the car make/model/year?

It's an 05 Mazda Axela.

Does that cable join into a wiring loom under the seat?

No hopefully this pic shows it better

Do you have a screen in the car ? ANy other plugs etc under the seat ?

No and no. :)

Dumb question probably but if it is an iPhone 30-pin connector, would there be any adapters for them?! (to be able to charge my phone via micro usb perhaps?)

Unfortunately don't have an iphone to try it!