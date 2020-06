The Hazard

The transmission harness on about 7,933 of the above vehicles may have insufficient clearance to the catalytic converter. This may result in contact between the transmission harness and the catalytic converter resulting in a no start, DTC, or stall condition and thermal degradation of the wiring harness.

What to do

Simply contact your Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge dealer right away to schedule a service appointment. Please bring this letter with you to your dealer.