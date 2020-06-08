The Hazard

The windshield wipers on about 97,600 of the above vehicles may have been built with an improperly formed wiper arm head joint that did not fully form the splines of the head joint on the wiper arm. This can allow the joint to strip and result in the wiper arm failing to operate properly when the system is activated. Prior to complete wiper system failure, the driver may notice that one or both wipers do not clear the windshield properly or that the wipers are not in their proper rest positions. An improperly functioning wiper system may, in certain circumstances, lead to diminished road visibility which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning.

What to do

Simply contact your Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, or RAM dealer right away to schedule a service appointment. Please bring this letter with you to your dealer.